Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.26

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 45953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

