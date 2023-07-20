Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 288,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 219,261 shares.The stock last traded at $25.87 and had previously closed at $25.62.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

