Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,360 ($43.93) to GBX 3,500 ($45.76) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,550 ($33.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.46) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,985.71 ($39.04).

Diploma stock opened at GBX 3,150 ($41.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,307.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,190 ($28.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,174 ($41.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,994.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,842.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

