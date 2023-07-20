Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.30. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 17,558,594 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.