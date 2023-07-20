Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.24

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 6029358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 931,858 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,190,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 645.2% in the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 223,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

