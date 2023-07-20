Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $20.26

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $19.04. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 4,061,540 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 11.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

