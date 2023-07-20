Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,018. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

