Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after acquiring an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. 582,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

