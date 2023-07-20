Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 66,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 462,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 164.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

