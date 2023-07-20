Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 123,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,546. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

