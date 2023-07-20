Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 5,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

