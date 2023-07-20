DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) vs. Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Critical Survey

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mitesco has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $690,000.00 7.34 -$7.92 million N/A N/A DocGo $440.52 million 2.07 $34.58 million $0.20 44.05

This table compares Mitesco and DocGo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mitesco and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

DocGo has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.35%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A N/A N/A DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15%

Summary

DocGo beats Mitesco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

(Get Free Report)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.