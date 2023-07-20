DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DBL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 71,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,628. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
