DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 71,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,628. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,623,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 408,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.