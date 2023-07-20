DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $368,039.97 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $368,039.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 716,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,733. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 0.87.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of brokerages have commented on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

