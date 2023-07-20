Dover Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $744.22. 106,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,876. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $684.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

