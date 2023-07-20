Dover Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.13.

Elevance Health stock traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.71. 418,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

