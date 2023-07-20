Dover Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.69.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.58. The company had a trading volume of 417,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,774. The company has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.