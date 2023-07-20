Dover Advisors LLC Purchases 2,128 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 154,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

