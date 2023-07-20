Dover Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 1.6% of Dover Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Shares of ALB traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.57. 543,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,902. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.