Dover Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $462.48. The stock had a trading volume of 665,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,748. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $439.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.50.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

