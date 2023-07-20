DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Up 18.9% in June

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

DD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

