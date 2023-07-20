DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 338,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 248,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 40,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

