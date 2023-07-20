Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

DLNG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 75,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,582. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.