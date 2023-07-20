DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 610,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DZS by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in DZS by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DZS by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

DZS Stock Down 2.5 %

DZSI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,722. The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. DZS has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.68 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DZS will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

See Also

