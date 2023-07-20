Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

