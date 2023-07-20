Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EOI opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

