Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

