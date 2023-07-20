Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 885,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,480. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

