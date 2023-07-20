Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.12

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 22480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

