EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFHTR. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 664,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I alerts:

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of EFHTR remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.