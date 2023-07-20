Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Eiffage Price Performance
EFGSY opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.
Eiffage Company Profile
