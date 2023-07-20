Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Eiffage Price Performance

EFGSY opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

Eiffage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and services works.

