Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $9.42. Eltek shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 40,958 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Eltek Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of -1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
