Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 178,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 61,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

