Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,172 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 5.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 4.12% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $547.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.