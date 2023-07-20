Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $60.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.