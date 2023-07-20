Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.27. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

