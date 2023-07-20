Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.58 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.28.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

