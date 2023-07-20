Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Entegris stock opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,422.00 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

