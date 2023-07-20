Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $18.00 at Mizuho

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

NYSE ET opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

