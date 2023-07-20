Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Update

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 116,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.