EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

NYSE EPR opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,311,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,586,000 after buying an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,580,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

