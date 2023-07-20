EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Up 6%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 981,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,429,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.64.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.
