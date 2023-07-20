Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Trading Down 2.6%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $187.23 and last traded at $187.69. 425,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,821,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,492,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,189,000 after buying an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,070,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

