Ethereum Name Service Price Hits $10.00 on Top Exchanges (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,701,282 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

