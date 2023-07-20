Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 899234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Ethernity Networks Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.66.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

