Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in June

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,011.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EVGGF traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 993. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09. Evolution AB has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $137.15.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

