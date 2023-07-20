Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EE opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $211.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.