Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.04. The company had a trading volume of 363,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,252. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.65 and a 200 day moving average of $250.26.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

