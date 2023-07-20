Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,405 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,884. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.22.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

