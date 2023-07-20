Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
